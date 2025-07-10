Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $799.83 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

