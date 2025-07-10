M&T Bank Corp Has $11.69 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KLA by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.89.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $923.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $817.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.01. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $931.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

