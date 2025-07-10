SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $821,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 445.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $365,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

