Lbp Am Sa Purchases 21,469 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ARM were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,537,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of ARM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ARM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ARM by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 0.2%

ARM stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $187.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.