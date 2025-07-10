Lbp Am Sa Sells 2,050 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. This trade represents a 662.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

