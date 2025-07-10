Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

