Lbp Am Sa Sells 1,766 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

