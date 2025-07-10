Lbp Am Sa Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $405.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

