Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

