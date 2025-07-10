Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 372,297 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 138,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $406,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

