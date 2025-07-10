Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,052,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

