Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

