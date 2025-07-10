Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 572 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.