Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $442.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $443.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

