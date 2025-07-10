Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

