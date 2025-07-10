Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.95 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Equinix worth $149,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $764.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $860.95 and its 200-day moving average is $871.97.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

