Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $163,216,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,219.77 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.