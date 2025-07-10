Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,504. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

