National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 102.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 307.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.6%

FIZZ stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

