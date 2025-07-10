Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

