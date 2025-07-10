Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

