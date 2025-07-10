Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 614,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in nVent Electric by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

