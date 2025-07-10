American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

