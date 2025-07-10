Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 449.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,806 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,068,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

