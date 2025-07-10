Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.