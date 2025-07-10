Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:COP opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

