Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,597 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 252.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.78. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

