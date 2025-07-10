Evercore ISI Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $106.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $377,169,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

