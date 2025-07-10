New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,545.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.2%

TDG stock opened at $1,526.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,541.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,370.31.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

