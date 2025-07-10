Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (MST) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on July 10th

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2722 per share on Thursday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.23.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

