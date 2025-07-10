Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,634 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9,724.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,833,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,586.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 772,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,732,000 after purchasing an additional 727,030 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,465,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,966,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

