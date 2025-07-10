31,314 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.