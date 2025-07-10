Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,884 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

