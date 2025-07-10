Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

