Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

MHI stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

