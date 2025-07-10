Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (LNYN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 20th

Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (ASX:LNYN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.
Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF Price Performance
