Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (LNYN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 20th

Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (ASX:LNYN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.

Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.