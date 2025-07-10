Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 94.21% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $185.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

