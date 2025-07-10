DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.82 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

