DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.82 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
