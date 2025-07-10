Synectics (LON:SNX) Releases Earnings Results

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 334.34 ($4.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £54.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 325.60. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday.

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

