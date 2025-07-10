National Bankshares Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$16.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Veritas raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.23.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$15.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

