Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

PENG stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $7,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,259,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

