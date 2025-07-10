Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.
Tokyo Lifestyle Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Tokyo Lifestyle stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Tokyo Lifestyle has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.
About Tokyo Lifestyle
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Lifestyle
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.