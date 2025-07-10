Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Tokyo Lifestyle Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Tokyo Lifestyle stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Tokyo Lifestyle has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Get Tokyo Lifestyle alerts:

About Tokyo Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.