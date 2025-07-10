National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.00.

TSE:CP opened at C$111.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.67. The company has a market cap of C$104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total transaction of C$6,618,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

