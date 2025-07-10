Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35,563.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.