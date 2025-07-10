Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35,563.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.
Firan Technology Group Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
