Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Issues Earnings Results

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17, reports. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.850 EPS.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 10.6%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.98. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,259,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

