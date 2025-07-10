Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pure Cycle stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

