AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.