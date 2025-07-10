Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $84,348 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

