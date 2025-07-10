Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $279.32 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.67 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.