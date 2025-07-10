Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

